Agra, Feb 18 (PTI) The 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be organised in the Diwan-e-Aam premises of the Agra Fort on Sunday, an official said.

Also referred to as Shivaji Bhonsale I, the 17th-century Maratha ruler was born on February 19, 1630.

"The event would be organised from 7 pm till 10 pm on Sunday night," Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle said.

It is being organised by Ajinkya Deogiri Pratisthan, a social and cultural organisation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Department of Maharashtra.

Organisation's president Vinod Patil has claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to take part in these events as chief guests.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji is the ideal of the whole country. He is not only from Maharashtra, he is a national hero. We would like to highlight his glorious works, valour. Women and farmers were given priority during his time," he told PTI.

On February 11, a cultural event program was also organised for the delegates of the G-20 meeting at the 16th-century fortress. However, post cultural programme cracks developed in the ceiling of the Diwan-e-aam or Hall of Audience of the Mughal structure.

