Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti, is observed annually on February 19. It celebrates the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Here's a collection of lovely Shiv Jayanti 2023 wishes in Marathi, Shiv Jayanti 2023 images, Happy Shiv Jayanti 2023 greetings, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 banners, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti images, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti HD wallpapers, Facebook quotes and WhatsApp messages to observe the special day in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of the Great Maratha Warrior King.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the first Chhatrapati and the founder of the Maratha Empire. He is considered as the greatest Maratha ruler who carved an enclave from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur that became the start of the Maratha Empire. He is popularly known as Shivaji Bhosale and was a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan. As you celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

He was born in Pune’s Shivneri Fort in 1630. This festival is majorly celebrated in Maharashtra to celebrate one of their bravest and wise monarchs. This year we will be celebrating the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The internet is flooded with images and messages saying Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti. Here is a vast range collection of messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

Shiv Jayanti 2023 Wishes in Marathi

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Shiv Jayanti 2023 Wishes in Marathi

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Shiv Jayanti 2023 Wishes in Marathi

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Shiv Jayanti 2023 Wishes in Marathi

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Shiv Jayanti 2023 Wishes in Marathi

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Messages, Greetings, HD Wallpapers To Send on Shiv Jayanti

This day is celebrated with great pomp and show in Maharashtra. Although scholars disagree on the year and date of birth, the government of Maharashtra has no such concerns and continues to celebrate the day on February 19. Wishing everyone a Happy Maharaj Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2023 12:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).