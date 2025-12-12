Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Thursday defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, asserting that it is a "regular, constitutionally-approved process" conducted periodically by the Election Commission across the country and accusing the Opposition of "creating needless fear for political mileage."

"The Special Intensive Revision of the voter list is a regular, constitutionally-approved process that is conducted by the EC time to time across India. There is no novelty here. It is meant to ensure transparent, updated, accurate electoral rolls. Opposition seems to be rattled because a clean voter list means the end of bogus voting, means the end of any duplicates, means the end of fake voters, means the end of their legacy, the SP. So, linking SIR with NRC is not just a cheap attempt to play with the people's emotions, but you are playing to create communal polarisation," Shaina NC said.

She further criticised the Opposition for not raising objections with the Election Commission despite having the opportunity to do so. Calling the objections raised by Opposition parties "useless excuses," she alleged that their reactions showed they were "scared of accountability."

"When the EC has said clearly that if there are questions, issues of credibility, bring it up - there you have chosen to keep quiet. The truth is simple, the Opposition parties are scared of accountability and by bringing forth these kinds of useless excuses, it is amply clear that whether it is Akhilesh Yadav or the Congress, they are very redundant in the public space because they are not for development or transparent practices of stability. They are only there for drama and scaring people," Shaina NC added.

On Wednesday, tensions in the Lok Sabha escalated when Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi engaged in a heated exchange over allegations of "vote chori".

Gandhi repeatedly challenged Shah to debate on issues raised in the press conference, including claims of irregularities in the electoral rolls. Shah responded firmly, saying "Parliament won't function as per his wish," and insisted he would address all questions in his own sequence.

Shah also defended the special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, calling it a necessary process to "sanitise" electoral rolls. Accusing the Opposition of double standards, he said they praised the Election Commission when they won and attacked it when they lost. The confrontation culminated in Opposition MPs walking out during Shah's reply, prompting the Lok Sabha to adjourn. (ANI)

