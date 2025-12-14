With the completion of WBBL, it is now time for BBL 2025-26 to commence, which will run from December 14 to January 25. Perth Scorchers will lock horns against Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League 2025-26 opener on December 14 at Perth Stadium, beginning at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2025-26 in India, and will therefore provide live telecast viewing options for the BBL 2025-26 on its TV channels. Fans can get to view the BBL 2025-26 online on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. BBL 2025-26 All Squads: Full Players List of All Big Bash League Franchises Ahead of Season 15.

BBL 2025–26 Live Streaming Online

It’s that time again…😍 Big Bash League schedule is out, get ready for non-stop cricket action as some big hitters take the centre stage! 🔥🔥#BBL Starts ➡ SUN, DEC, 14, 1:45 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/99S0M0POZs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)