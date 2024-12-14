Jammu, Dec 14 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) activists led by local party unit president Manish Sahni on Saturday staged a protest here, demanding immediate restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

The protest was staged near Tawi bridge in front of the statue of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh with participants holding placards that read "stop step-motherly treatment to Jammu and Kashmir and PM fulfil your promise - restore statehood."

Protesters were seen wearing black bands on their heads in denunciation of the BJP-led central government.

Talking to reporters, Sahni said the Centre only gave the people "false promises" of a restoration over the last five and a half years.

He said that while 'one country, one election' gets the approval of the Narendera Modi cabinet, no effort is being made either inside or outside the Parliament to restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sahni warned of a massive mass movement the the party's demand goes unheeded.

