Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) will contest the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections in alliance on 38 and 37 seats, respectively, NCP-SP leader Santosh Choudhary said.

After convening a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders on Sunday, Choudhary expressed confidence in the alliance's victory in the Jalgaon local body polls.

NCP-SP leader Santosh Choudhary told reporters, "NCP-SP and Shiv Sena (UBT) will be contesting the elections strongly and will also give strength to the workers to ensure a majority in the elections. We have finalised that the Uddhav Thackeray group will contest 38 seats and the Sharad Pawar group will contest 37 seats."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Samant said the alliance is also in discussions with the Congress ahead of the upcoming elections. He added that they are in talks with Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and are "ready to take them along" for Jalgaon polls.

Samant said, "Our Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting has just concluded here. In this meeting, we declared our alliance with the Nationalist Sharad Pawar group and the Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray group. We have finalised that the Uddhav Thackeray group will contest 38 seats and the Sharad Pawar group will contest 37 seats. We are currently in discussions with Congress. We will take along all like-minded parties who are against the policies of the BJP."

"Some of their people are in contact with us, and we are talking to them. If they also join us, we are ready to take them along," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader added.

Jalgaon Municipal Corporation will undergo polling with 28 other municipal bodies on January 15, 2026.

The local body elections in Maharashtra are witnessing a shift in alliances, with Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi breaking into separate camps for separate elections.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced an alliance with NCP-SP for the upcoming civic polls in Pimpri Chinchwad, terming it a moment of "family unity."

Pawar was addressing an election campaign rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad and announced the development. The parties are also contesting the Pune local body polls in alliance.

Meanwhile, for the high-profile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the NCP has decided to go solo and has announced a list of 37 candidates.

BJP, contesting alongside Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has reached a seat-sharing agreement on 207 seats for the BMC polls.

"We have also reached an agreement on seat sharing. The BJP will contest 128 seats, and the Shiv Sena will contest 79 seats. Seat-sharing talks have concluded for 207 seats. For the remaining 20 seats, we will decide based on the candidate and the party after a decision is made at the higher level," Mumbai BJP chief Amit Satam told reporters here after a meeting between the BJP and Shiv Sena concluded on Saturday.

While, Satam exuded confidence that the Mahayuti will hoist the saffron flag of Hindutva over the BMC, estranged brothers Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have joined hands for the Mumbai civic polls bring in the equation of the 'Marathi Manoos' plank.

On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which will contest on 62 seats in the BMC polls.

The results for the 29 Municipal Corporation elections, including Jalgaon and Mumbai, will be declared on January 16. (ANI)

