New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Hours after one of the parties in the Gyanvapi mosque complex case claimed a 'Shivling' has been found on its premises, the Vishva Hindu Parisad (VHP) on Monday termed it a proof of the existence of a temple there and hoped it will lead to an "obvious outcome".

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the faces of those who were trying to "hide the truth" have been "painted black" with the "finding" of the 'Shivling' on the mosque premises.

Also Read | Pleased to Note Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve Has Been Notified Today. … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The VHP's reaction came after the counsels representing the Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri worship case claimed a Shivling was found during a court-mandated videography survey conducted on the premises of the mosque premises in Varanasi.

Following this, a local court, hearing the matter, directed the district administration to seal a spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

Also Read | Intense Heat Waves in North India Can Harm High Blood Pressure Patients, Warn Experts.

In a video message, the VHP international working president Alok Kumar said the "existence of a 'Shivling'" on the Gyanvapi mosque premises was "self-evident" that a temple was there and hoped that "everyone" in the country will "accept and honour this proof."

"It's very good news. The Shivling has been found in the presence of both parties and their lawyers. The finding of Shivling is self-evident. It has been proved that the place, where the Shivling has been found, is a temple today and was a temple in 1947 also," the VHP leader said.

"I hope that everyone in the country will accept and honour this proof, and the country will move in the direction of its obvious outcome," he added.

While counsels representing the Hindu side claimed that a 'Shivling' was found, a mosque management committee spokesperson disputed the claim, telling a television channel that the object was part of a "fountain".

He said lawyers representing the mosque committee were not fully heard before the sealing order was announced.

The VHP's international working president said, "The matter is in court which has taken the proof under its protection and given the responsibility to the police officials to ensure that no tampering was done with it."

"We hope that the subject reaches its logical conclusion."

Alok Kumar said the VHP wanted to wait for the court's verdict in the matter till the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "Now under the changed circumstances, we will place this matter before the revered Sant fraternity in the meeting of our Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal."

The meeting will be held in Haridwar on June 11 and 12, Kumar said.

After the court's verdict comes, the VHP will decide its next course of action, he said, adding that it would not be appropriate for him to comment any further on the matter as it is sub-judice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)