Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai conducted a comprehensive review of the Panchayat, Rural Development, and Agriculture departments' work at the Secretariat (Mahanadi Bhawan) in Raipur.

The meeting reviewed the effective implementation of state and central government schemes and discussed future development strategies, as per the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the Chhattisgarh government's commitment and administrative style, saying the state has done exemplary work in agriculture and rural development. He emphasised that empowering the concept of developed villages and happy farmers is a priority to achieve the vision of a developed India.

During the review of the Panchayat and Rural Development department's schemes, Union Minister Chouhan stressed the need to link the 'AmritSarovar' scheme with local livelihoods, which would provide employment to villagers and yield tangible results in water conservation.

The Union Minister assured the state government that he would consider revising the labour budget under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) as per their request. He also reviewed the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) and emphasised the need for the swift completion of approved houses and the physical verification of new surveys.

Chouhan appreciated the Prime Minister's Gram SadakYojana and expressed satisfaction with the progress of construction work under the NiyadNelanar scheme in Naxal-affected areas, saying it is taking development to remote and challenging areas of the state.

The Union Minister lauded the 'Atal Digital SuvidhaKendras' launched by the Chhattisgarh government in gram panchayats, calling it a revolutionary step towards digital empowerment in the rural economy. He suggested that this innovation to be studied and replicated in other states.

Reviewing the agriculture sector, Chouhan emphasized that to increase farmers' income; efforts required not only in traditional farming but also in allied areas like animal husbandry, horticulture, and fisheries. He encouraged the adoption of scientific farming practices, high-quality seeds, organic farming, and crop rotation.

Informing about an upcoming initiative'Viksit KrishiSankalpAbhiyan' by the Central Government, Chouhan said a team of scientists would be visit various districts in the state to train farmers in practical and scientific farming techniques. He urged the state government for actively participate in this initiative of the central government.

Concluding the meeting, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confidence that together, the Central and State Governments will take Chhattisgarh to new heights of development in agriculture and rural development through innovative experiments and commitment.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the Chhattisgarh government considers rural development and agriculture to be the backbone of the state. The Chief Minister also highlighted that it's a shared responsibility to reach development to remote and deprived areas of the state with the support of the Central Government, and the Chhattisgarh government is firmly committed to fulfilling this responsibility. Sai said that making the rural economy self-reliant, taking digital services to the last mile, and providing skill-based employment to youth is true good governance. He emphasized that their strategy is to bring about change in people's lives, not just limiting schemes to statistics. (ANI)

