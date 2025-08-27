Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence 'Mama Ka Ghar' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Wednesday on the occasion of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.

Chouhan, along with his family, went to a market located near Platinum Plaza, Atalpath, in the state capital to purchase an idol of Lord Ganesha and brought it home with much celebration.

Also Read | 'Koi Hum Dono Ko Alag Nahin Kar Sakta': Govinda, Wife Sunita Ahuja Make Happy Public Appearance on Ganesh Chaturthi Amidst Divorce News (Watch Video).

Extending greetings to the people, Chouhan told reporters, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa is now arriving, and he removes all obstacles. My prayer is that Bappa may remove all obstacles from everyone's life and fill it with happiness. From now onwards, the Ganesh Mahautsav will be continued till Anant Chaturdasi."

He further urged the people to purchase all daily-use items prepared within the country to adopt swadeshi. "I appeal to everyone to buy all the daily-use things in our lives that are made in our country, which carry the fragrance of our soil and the essence of our country. You all should adopt 'Swadeshi' and I pray that Lord Ganesh shower blessings on you all," he added.

Also Read | Telangana Rains: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flash Floods in State, Hits Road and Rail Traffic.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

As part of the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)