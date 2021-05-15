Nandigram (WB), May 15 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said he was shocked at the condition of several families who were rendered homeless after they had allegedly faced atrocities at the hands of ruling TMC workers here and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being silent over the post-poll violence unleashed in the state.

He wondered whether the chief minister has heard the cries of women and children, who took refuge in camps in Purba Medinipur's Nandigram area after being affected by the post- poll clashes.

Dhankhar met violence-affected people who took shelters at camps in Kendemari, Bankim More, Chilagram, Nandigram Bazar and Town Club here.

The TMC supremo termed the incident of firing by the central force in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi in which four persons were killed as "genocide" but she was "silent about the situation in Nandigram", the governor said.

"You described the Sitalkuchi incident as cold-blooded murder and genocide. Have you heard the cries and screams of the children and women in Nandigram, where lakhs of people are homeless?

"We feel bad to see the situation of West Bengal. India has never seen such a situation previously. The state is virtually sitting on a volcano," Dhankhar said.

People at the camps claimed to have fled their homes in Nandigram after the poll results were out on May 2. They also alleged that their houses were "ransacked by TMC goons".

"The CM should understand the plight of people. She should also give attention to the post-poll violent situation here and elsewhere," Dhankhar said.

Dhankhar had on Thursday visited various places in Cooch Behar and met people who were allegedly affected by the post-poll violence. He was shown black flags at Sitalkuchi, while "go back" slogans were raised at Dinhata during his visit to the district.

The governor on Friday alo visited a camp in Assam's Ranpagli, where several families claiming to be BJP supporters have taken shelter who faced post-poll atrocities.

The run-up to his visit to the north Bengal district was marked by a war of words between the governor and the chief minister.

The chief minister on Wednesday wrote to him claiming that his visit to the post-poll violence-affected Cooch Behar district violates norms, while Dhankhar hit back saying he was discharging duties mandated by the Constitution.

He wrote back saying that he has been following the Constitution since taking oath as the governor and his visit to Cooch Behar was to share the pain and agony of the people suffering from the post-poll violence.

