Gurugram, Jun 6 (PTI) A shop and three vehicles were gutted in separate fire incidents here on Tuesday, officials said.

There was no loss of life in any of the incidents, they said.

In the first incident, a transformer installed near a shop in a market in Sector 39 caught fire following a short circuit. Soon, the flames engulfed the shop, the fire officials said.

After information about the incident was received, a fire brigade was rushed to the spot and it doused the flames, they said.

The second fire broke out in an electricity meter installed on a pole. A car and two motorcycles parked near the pole also caught fire. A fire brigade reached the spot and put out the fire, the officials said.

"The firefighters brought the fires under control after a lot of effort. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the two incidents," Fire Officer Narender Singh said.

