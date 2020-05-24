India News | Shopping Complexes to Resume Operations in Lucknow from May 26

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Lucknow district administration on Sunday decided to allow the resumption of operations at shopping complexes from May 26.

According to District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, 33 percent shops in a complex will operate daily on a rotation basis from 7 am to 7 pm. The centralised air-conditioning of the shopping complex will remain shut.

As per the order, maximum of three customers at a time will be allowed inside the store. Thermal screening of customers will be done at the entrance of the complex. Shopkeepers will have to report to health authorities immediately if they find any visitor with COVID-19 symptoms.

All shopping complexes will remain closed in containment and buffer zones.

All shopkeepers will have to wear masks, use sanitisers and gloves. Shopowners will have to make sanitisers available to customer before and after the transaction as well as keep record of every visitor.

Maximum four persons, including liftman, will be allowed inside the lift at a time and it will be sanitised every hour. (ANI)

