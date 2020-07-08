Ahmedabad, July 8 (PTI) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued a show cause notice to a private hospital for allegedly overcharging a coronavirus patient, an official said Wednesday.

The civic body had received a complaint from the son of the COVID-19 patient stating that the hospital charged them more than the rates prescribed by the government, he said.

Also Read | Rationalization of Syllabus One Time Measure Only, Says CBSE on Dropping Chapters on Nationalism, Secularism: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

The civic body has requisitioned 50 per cent of the total beds in more than 50 private hospitals for treatment of coronavirus patients, and also capped the cost of treatment.

In its notice, the AMC stated the fact of the private hospital demanding more money from the complainant has been established in an inquiry.

Also Read | Flipkart, Amazon, Other E-Commerce Players Asked to Indicate Country of Origin on Products by DPIIT.

Earlier, the AMC had imposed a penalty of Rs 77 lakh and initiated a criminal action against a private hospital for delay in admitting a critically ill COVID-19 patient, leading to his death.

Two other hospitals were slapped with fines of Rs 5 lakh each for refusing to admit patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)