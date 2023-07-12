New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi's Saket court on Wednesday recorded the statement of Shreerjay, the brother of Shraddha Walkar who was brutally murdered by her live-in boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala.

The court is recording the statement of prosecution witnesses in the Shraddha Murder case.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Floods: Indian Air Force Rescues Seven Trekkers From Near Chandratal Glacial Lake.

Additional Sessions Judge Manish Khurana Kakkar recorded the statement of Shreejay Vikas Walker on Wednesday.

His cross-examination will be conducted on the next date of hearing on July 17.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 Mission Launch Update: Countdown Begins on July 13, India to Be Fourth Country to Land Its Spacecraft on Moon.

The statements of the other two witnesses Manish Kumar and Kusum Lata completed on Wednesday.

The court had framed charges against Aftab Amin Poonawala for murdering Shraddha Walkar and destroying the evidence.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by Aftab in the Mehrauli area on May 18, 2022. Her body parts were thrown in the jungle of Chhatarpur Pahadi Area. He was arrested in November 2022.

The court had framed the charges under sections 302 and 201 IPC for murder and disappearance of evidence.

Advocate Akshay Bhandari, counsel for the accused cross-examined Auto driver Manish Kumar who dropped Shraddha. He also cross-examined another prosecution witness Kusum Lata, a neighbour of Shraddha.

Earlier, Advocate Seema Kushwaha had moved an application on behalf of Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha for releasing bones

He had also sought early exhibit of the bones so that the bones can be released to him to perform the last rites within one year of death.

This matter is related to the alleged murder of Shraddha Walkar by his live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala on May 18, 2022.

This matter is at the stage of prosecution evidence. The statements of witnesses are being recorded. Her father's statement will be recorded on July 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)