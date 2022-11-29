New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Early in May this year, Shraddha Walkar finally decided to part ways with her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, which did not go well with the latter who resorted to murdering her in a well thought out manner and not due to sudden provocation, according to circumstantial evidence collected by Delhi Police, say sources.

Apart from this, the Delhi Police team probing the death case has found bloodstains in Aaftab's flat- including from its bathroom, kitchen and bedroom, sources said on Tuesday.

A total of 13 pieces of bones including a jawbone have so far been recovered from Gurugram and Delhi and tests by Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) will be conducted to confirm whether they belong to a human being, sources said.

"13 bones recovered so far. Some other items have also been found, which will be examined by Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). Some parts were also found on the border of Delhi Gurugram. A jaw has also been found. Some weapons have been found from the jungle and Aaftab's flat. With which weapon she was cut, it will be known after the CFSL report," said Delhi Police sources.

Police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter, said sources on Tuesday.

The Police team has recovered some weapons from the rented Chattarpur residence of Aaftab and from the forested areas on the border of Delhi and Gurugram. The weapons will also be sent for forensic analysis.

Some clothes have been recovered and it is conjectured that these were the same that were worn by Shraddha and Aaftab on the day of the murder, sources said adding that these clothes will be sent for forensic analysis.

The police have also contacted Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Google, Google Pay, Paytm over email to access details of Aaftab's internet history. Paytm has provided its reply, Zomato's response showed that Aftab was ordering food for two people and that after some time the food orders showed only food quantity being ordered was for one person alone.

The police have asked for details from the dating app, where Aftab and Shraddha met three years ago.

Evidence also suggested that during the time of the murder both Aaftab and Shraddha were present in the flat, sources said.

The Police, however, is yet to recover Shraddha's mobile phone

Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces in May this year. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

The police have also found some clothes of Aaftab and Shraddha and sent to CFSL for investigation, sources said on Tuesday.

"These seem to be the same clothes that were used at the time of the incident, which will be clear from the rest of the CFSL report," it said.

The Police have also found blood stains in the bathroom, kitchen and bedroom of the Aaftab's house.

The sources further said that only a report by CFSL can ascertain when Shraddha was killed.

"Aaftab has said that he killed Shraddha on May 18 but the police have not accepted it. Her body has not been found and a post-mortem was not conducted. The biggest challenge before the police is to ascertain exactly when was Shraddha murdered. Nothing can be said unless and until the CFSL report on this comes. This is a very scientific case and everything depends on the scientific report. The CFSL report is awaited," said sources.

Sources also said that Aaftab appeared to be very confident during his questioning and he was responding to questions very fast and in a relaxed manner.

"Delhi Police has formed an SIT. The search is still going on in the jungle and everywhere where there is any chance of recovery of the bones and other things. The report of the polygraph test has not been received yet, the polygraph test only gives an idea of whether the accused is speaking the truth or not. Narco test is also not normally admissible in law, however, if there is any recovery through the narco test it is admissible in the court. There may be some more chances of recovery through the narco test," sources said.

According to sources, Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab and both had decided on May 3 or 4 that they would separate and live separately.

"This did not go down well with Aaftab who felt that Shraddha would get involved with someone else," they said.

The sources further said that there is no suspicion on the role of Aaftab's friend Badri, who suggested to the pair a place to stay.

"Delhi Police does not have any eyewitnesses, this is the biggest problem in the case," sources added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Court on Tuesday gave permission to Delhi Police to conduct narco test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala on December 1.

Special CP (law and order) Sagar Preet Hooda had earlier today said that Delhi Police will seek permission from the court for the test.

Notably, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aaftab Amin Poonawala on November 12 this year on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint. Acting on a complaint from Shraddha's father the Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning on disposing off her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in the chopping of the body. Police said that Aaftab, after doing a search of the shopping mode Google, cleaned blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and disposed of stained clothes. (ANI)

