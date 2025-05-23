Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has operationalised the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra.

The initiative, taken in accordance with the directives of the Chairman, aims to enhance pilgrim safety and security.

This state-of-the-art facility utilizes a network of 700 CCTV cameras equipped with advanced features like gesture, face recognition and PTZ, enabling real-time monitoring for efficient decision-making and swift response mechanism in the Shrine area.

A joint inspection of the ICCC was conducted on Thursday by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Sarah Rizvi, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range alongwith Addl. Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB; SSP, Reasi; Commandant, CRPF; Jt. Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB; SP, Katra; Tehsildar, SMVDSB and officers from Army, intelligence agencies, local administration and Shrine Board. The inspection was followed by a comprehensive security review meeting to discuss and strengthen various security measures brought out in the joint security review conducted last year.

Notably, the ICCC will enhance pilgrim safety and security by leveraging advanced technologies like surveillance systems, data analytics and communication networks. A joint team from the Shrine Board and security agencies is now conducting real-time monitoring of key areas including ingress points, movement of pilgrims and service providers and critical infrastructure on the track, ensuring a seamless and safe experience for prompt emergency response and improved situational awareness.

The security review meeting stressed for action on diverse fronts and crucial decisions were taken for hassle free pilgrimage including the issuance of fresh UHF cards to pithoo and ponywallas and installation of readers to prevent impersonation and ensure their legitimate presence on the track.

The meeting also involved an in-depth discussion on identified threats with a focus on devising effective countermeasures to mitigate potential risks. Furthermore, measures were discussed to plug unauthorized ingress points in the Shrine area, thereby strengthening the overall security apparatus for a safer environment for pilgrims. The concerned quarters were directed to undertake the numbering of private shops along the track, facilitating easy identification and reference for security agencies. Emphasis was laid on early activation of the integrated hotline system to enable seamless communication amongst the stakeholders for swift response to emergencies and further strengthening the security infrastructure.

The meeting also explored deployment of additional security personnel, area domination and the use of drones and other advanced technologies to monitor the Shrine and surrounding areas. The CEO reiterated the importance of effectively utilizing advanced security equipments crucial for maintaining robust security measures provided to security agencies. These equipments include X-Ray Baggage Scanners, Door Frame Metal Detectors, Hand-Held Metal Detectors and Under Vehicle Search Mirrors / Scanners recently procured and installed by the Board in the Shrine area.

The meeting took a stern view of the begging menace in Katra, deeming it a nuisance to pilgrims and a potential security threat. Directions were given to concerned quarters to strictly curb the practice with a focus on rescuing and rehabilitating minors by sending them to shelter homes, thereby ensuring a safer and more dignified environment for pilgrims visiting from across India and abroad. (ANI)

