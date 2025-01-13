Erode (Tamil Nadu) Jan 13 (PTI) A 38-year-old sub-inspector of police from Erode died by suicide on Monday at his residence, police said.

Sasikumar, who served as an SI at Erode Town Police Station, left for his house in Arachalur after completing his duty on Sunday.

On Monday morning, at around 7 am, Sasikumar contacted his higher officials over the phone. However, by 11 am, when the doors of his house remained closed, neighbours grew suspicious. They went to his residence and discovered that Sasikumar had hung himself, police said.

The neighbours broke into the house, and took him to Erode Government District Headquarters Hospital around noon, where doctors declared him brought dead, police added.

The Arachalur police have registered a case of suicide and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Sasikumar's wife also serves as a head constable at the Vellode police station.

