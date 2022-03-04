Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group on Friday announced converting all its flights from India to Singapore into vaccinated travel lane services from March 16.

Under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), eligible travellers will be allowed into Singapore without quarantine requirement. SIA Group's move comes after the Singapore government decided to expand its VTL network, including from all cities in India, the company said.

Currently, it operates flights from eight points in India to Singapore.

While existing daily VTL flights will continue to operate from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, SIA's all other India flights that arrive in Singapore from March 16 will progressively operate as VTL services, the company said in a release.

These are flights from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Kolkata.

SIA Group said its low-cost subsidiary Scoot will also convert its non-VTL services from Amritsar, Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Tiruchirappalli, and Visakhapatnam into VTL.

"Singapore's decision to expand its VTL arrangement to cover all points across India will be a welcome development for all our customers. We continue to see strong demand across India from customers who are waiting to enjoy convenient and quarantine-free travel to Singapore," Sy Yen Chen, General Manager of Singapore Airlines, said.

The expansion of SIA Group's VTL network is also perfectly timed with the re-launch of the airline's A380 services to Mumbai from March 14 and to Delhi in the coming months, he said.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring our iconic super jumbo back to India. We are optimistic that this, along with the expansion of Singapore's VTL arrangement, will inspire even more confidence for international travel to and from India," Chen added.

Short-term visitors and Singapore work permit holders, who wish to travel on the VTL services, need to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) prior to their visa applications.

VTP applications must be made between 3 and 60 calendar days before the intended date of entry into Singapore. Customers must also ensure that they are eligible to travel under the VTL arrangements before their flight, it said.

