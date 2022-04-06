Amritsar, Apr 6 (PTI) The SGPC will send a 'jatha' (group) of Sikh pilgrims on April 12 to participate in the congregations to be held at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The group will return to India on April 21, it said.

Earlier, the 'jatha' was scheduled to visit gurdwaras in Pakistan from April 11 to April 20, but the schedule was changed.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee secretary Mohinder Singh said the jatha of Sikh pilgrims will depart for Pakistan on April 12 to participate in the main congregation of 'Khalsa Sajna Diwas' at the Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib on April 14.

He said the 'jatha' will reach Panja Sahib on April 12, and after participating in the main congregation at Panja Sahib on April 14, it will depart for Nankana Sahib.

After paying obeisance at Nankana Sahib on April 15, the 'jatha' will reach Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib on April 16. The group will then visit Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore on April 17 and 18, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib on April 19 and Gurdwara Rorhi Sahib in Eminabad on April 20.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, it is mandatory for the pilgrims to adhere to the guidelines of the health department, Singh said.

"Both doses of vaccines against COVID-19 are mandatory for pilgrims going to Pakistan, besides a COVID-19 negative report 72 hours prior to departure," he added.

