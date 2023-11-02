Gangtok, Nov 2 (PTI) The Sikkim Assembly on Thursday paid tributes to the victims of flash floods in the state last month.

On the inaugural sitting of the three-day session, Speaker Arun Kumar Upreti read out a resolution expressing condolence to 42 victims ofthe flash floods in Sikkim on October 4.

All the members of the House, including Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, stood up to observe silence in the memory of the victims of the flash floods.

The House discussed various issues related to the natural disaster which had rocked Sikkim after the glacial Lhonak lake had burst out discharging water into the Teesta river which swelled flooding river basin areas in four districts destroying infrastructure, roads and communication networks.

The speakers called for the need to shed differences and work collectively to rebuild the flood-affected regions and restoration of road and communication infrastructure for the resumption of normal life by the people of the state.

During the legislative business, a total of six bills were introduced in the House which will be discussed over the next two days.

