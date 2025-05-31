Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 31 (ANI): Actor and BJP MLA Akash Dasnayak on Saturday expressed grief over the bus accident in Sikkim on May 29 involving eleven passengers, including Itishree Jena, secretary of the Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha.

The BJP MLA said that the Jena belonged to his constituency and met with the accident during a family trip to the northeastern state, and hoped for her survival and safe return

Speaking to ANI, Akash Dasnayak said, "Itishree Jena from my constituency, and a member of State Mahila Morcha, went to Sikkim with family. There were 11 family members. While they were travelling from Sikkim to Zero Point, their car fell into a trench."

"Itishree Jena's younger son and nephew are safe. However, Jena herself, her elder son, brother and sister-in-law are missing. The rescue operation is underway. The NDRF, army, police and the locals are trying their best in the search efforts," he said.

He further said, "Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is communicating with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The water levels are increasing due to the rains, which are raising issues. We pray for her survival and hope she returns safe and sound."

On Friday, Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha President Aiswarya Biswal expressed deep grief over the bus accident in Sikkim involving her colleague and friend, Itishree Jena.

Speaking to ANI about the mishap, Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha President Aiswarya Biswal said, "It is a very tragic moment for the entire Mahila Morcha and the entire party. Itishree Jena was one of our colleagues and friends. She was very loving and caring. She went missing after she went for a trip to Sikkim."

"She was the secretary of the Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha. We all hope she survives," added Biswal.

The incident occurred on the night of May 29, when a tourist vehicle carrying 11 people, including 10 tourists and a driver, plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River near Chubombu, Mangan District. Rescue efforts to search for eight others are still underway.

According to the initial report, one body was recovered, and two critically injured individuals were rescued from the accident site and were admitted to STNM Hospital, Gangtok.

Army personnel, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sikkim Police, and members of the North Sikkim Drivers' Welfare Association are searching for the eight missing tourists.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held talks with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to coordinate swift rescue, medical treatment, and safe return of the two Odia passengers injured in the bus accident in Sikkim.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Saturday following heavy rains and rising water levels in the Teesta River and warned of possible floods and landslides in Mangan, Gyalshing, and Soreng districts.

Based on a Nowcast Weather Alert from Baluwakhani, Gangtok, the warning forecasted severe rainfall for 2 to 3 hours from 6:15 am today.

The District Magistrate of Gangtok issued an urgent public notice, stating, "The general public is requested not to panic but to stay alert. The concerned authorities will continue to provide timely updates as the situation evolves."

The administration highlighted that the red alert for Mangan District could impact the Teesta River belt from Dikchu to Singtam, located within Gangtok district, especially in case of a flood-like situation in North Sikkim.

The Teesta River's water level rose significantly due to the heavy and continuous downpour.

Authorities have activated emergency services monitoring water levels, especially in low-lying and landslide-prone regions. Disaster response teams across the affected districts have been put on standby to deal with unforeseen emergencies.

The IMD has strongly advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, remain indoors wherever possible, and stay away from riverbanks and vulnerable slopes.

No casualties have been reported as of now, but the situation remains tense due to continuous rainfall and rising river levels.

Authorities have promised to issue further updates as the weather conditions worsen. (ANI)

