Gangtok, May 10 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang on Saturday condemned Pakistani shelling across the Line of Control on civilians and condoled the death of a Jammu and Kashmir official in such an attack.

The chief minister wrote on Facebook, paying respect to Raj Kumar Thapa, who lost his life when his official residence in Jammu region's Rajouri was struck by cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Tamang stated that he was deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic and untimely loss of the Jammu and Kashmir official.

Thapa was among five persons killed while several others were injured in heavy Pakistani shelling in Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu districts early Saturday, officials said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Thapa was a distinguished and upright public servant, known for his unwavering commitment, integrity and tireless service to the people. His passing is not only a grievous loss to his family and colleagues but also to the entire Gorkha community and the nation at large," the Sikkim CM said.

He also extended "deepest condolences to his bereaved family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working with him. May they find strength and solace in this time of profound sorrow".

"I firmly condemn this unfortunate act. Attacks on civilians and officials are deeply concerning and unacceptable. We stand together in our continued commitment to peace and justice," Tamang said.

Thapa, additional district development commissioner, Rajouri, and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his official residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.

They were rushed to the Government Medical College, where Thapa succumbed to his injuries, they said.

"Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired,” Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)