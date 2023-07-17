Gangtok, Jul 17 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Monday chaired a preparatory meeting for Independence Day celebrations to be held in the state.

During the meeting, he briefed officials about various programmes and assigned specific responsibilities to departments concerned.

Pathak asked the departments to ensure proper arrangements and urged them to coordinate with others to make the event successful.

Additional chief secretaries AS Rao and R Telang, DGP AK Singh and heads of various departments also attended the meeting.

