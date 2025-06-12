Gangtok, Jun 12 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the Ahmedabad plane crash.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and cabin crew crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area minutes after taking off from the airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties are feared.

A Raj Bhavan statement said that the governor was shocked and devastated upon learning about the tragedy.

"I am deeply saddened by this catastrophic accident. On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident," he said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families. We stand in solidarity with the nation and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

Chief Minister Tamang took to Facebook to offer his condolences and stated that he was deeply saddened by the tragic crash.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all those affected," he said.

Tamang said the incident has left all in shock, and that his thoughts are with the victims and the emergency responders working tirelessly at the scene.

"We stand united in grief and solidarity with the families and communities impacted by this tragedy," he added.

