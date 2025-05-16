Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Thursday organised a 'Tiranga Rally' on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood. The SKM workers also praised the Indian Armed Forces for their success in Operation Sindoor.

SKM working president Kunga Nima Lepcha flagged off the 'Tiranga Rally,' which began at MG Marg in Gangtok and ended at the Paljor Stadium.

Kunga Nima Lepcha extended his gratitude and wishes on the occasion of 50th Sikkim day. The SKM working president said that Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang directed the party workers to organise a 'Tiranga Rally' and celebrate the Indian Army's "victory" over terrorists.

Lepcha extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor, which "silenced the activities of the terrorists who have been so inhuman and brutal."

"Today is the 50th Statehood Day too. I would like to express my gratitude and best wishes to all the people for attending this historic attainment of 50 years of Statehood. CM had directed us to organise this Tiranga Yatra as an honour to the victory of India over terrorists...So, this is just to express our solidarity with the entire country and also to express our gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor which, in a way, silenced the activities of the terrorists who have been so inhuman and brutal...So, today we are here to express our solidarity with entire country", Kunga Nima Lepcha told reporters.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his wishes on the 50th Sikkim statehood day. PM Modi took his official 'X' handle and mentioned that Sikkim is associated with "serene" beauty and it has made "strides" in different sectors.

"Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood! Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people. It has made strides in diverse sectors. May the people of this beautiful state continue to prosper", PM Modi's 'X' post said.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also extended his wishes on the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood. The latter termed the day as "historic" and paid homage to the legacy of "Kingdom of Sikkim".

He further reiterated his commitment of renewing the goal of"Sunaulo Sikkim, Samridha Sikkim, ani Samarth Sikkim", which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of "Viksit Bharat".

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975, under the leadership of Lhendup Dorjee Khangsarpa, the first chief minister of Sikkim, who ushered democracy in the erstwhile Chogyal Kingdom. (ANI)

