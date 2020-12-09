Gangtok, Dec 8 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload went up to 5,215 on Tuesday after 13 more people tested positive for the virus, an official said.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from East Sikkim district while two others were registered in South Sikkim and West Sikkim districts.

The state now has 363 active cases, while 93 others had migrated out, the official said.

He said that altogether 4,642 patients have recovered from COVID-19 to date and the death toll remained unchanged at 117.

Sikkim tested 251 samples for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 64,280 so far.

