Gangtok, Nov 18 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 death toll increased to 95 with three more persons succumbing to the disease on Wednesday, while 29 fresh cases of infection took the tally to 4,577, an official said.

Sikkim now has 300 active cases, while 4,098 patients have recovered from the disease so far and 84 others have migrated to other states, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 22 were reported from East Sikkim, six from South Sikkim and one from West Sikkim.

Altogether 196 samples were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the total number of such tests to 60,211 till date.

