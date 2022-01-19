Gangtok, Jan 19 (PTI) Sikkim on Wednesday reported 427 new COVID-19 infections, which pushed the caseload to 35,730, the health department said in its bulletin.

Also Read | Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch With Voice Control Features Launched in India.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 374 cases.

Also Read | Nokia G21 Likely To Debut in India Next Month: Report.

No fresh fatality was recorded in the past 24 hours with the toll remaining unchanged at 415.

East Sikkim logged 272 new cases, followed by South Sikkim at 75, West at 71 and North Sikkim at nine.

Currently, the Himalayan state has 2,398 active cases. At least 483 COVID-positive people have migrated out of the state, and 32,434 have recovered from the disease.

As many as 2,96,541 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 1,463 in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate stood at 29.2 per cent and the recovery rate at 92 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)