Gangtok, May 22 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Administrator and Cabinet Secretary VB Pathak along with senior officials on Thursday reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on May 29 to participate in the state's golden jubilee celebrations.

The meeting focused on key aspects such as power supply, logistics and security arrangements.

It was attended by Chief Secretary R Telang and heads of various state government departments.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met PM Modi in New Delhi two days ago and formally invited him to visit the state.

The PM accepted the invitation, Tamang confirmed in a social media post.

