Gangtok, Jan 10 (PTI) Sikkim on Monday reported 112 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 32,831, a health department bulletin said.

One fresh fatality during the day took the state's coronavirus death toll to 410.

Seventy people had tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Sunday.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim logged 67 positive cases followed by 42 in West Sikkim, two in South Sikkim, and one in North Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 314 active COVID-19 cases, while 366 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

The recovery count stood at 31,741.

The Himalayan state has tested 411 samples for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,82,760.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood at 27.2 per cent, while the daily recovery rate was 97.8 per cent.

In the revised COVID-19 guidelines issued on Monday, Sikkim made a negative coronavirus test report mandatory for entering the state.

Arrangements have been made for conducting rapid antigen test (RAT) of visitors at Rangpo and other checkposts.

