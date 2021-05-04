Gangtok, May 4 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 8,698 as 230 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 151, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

East Sikkim district registered 186 new COVID-19 cases followed by South Sikkim (19), West Sikkim (17) and North Sikkim district (8).

The Himalayan state now has 1,930 active COVID-19 cases, while 6,426 patients have recovered from the disease, it said.

At least 191 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested 96,164 samples for COVID- 19 including 799 samples in the last 24 hours, it said. PTI

