Gangtok, Jul 28 (PTI) Sikkim on Tuesday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 579, an official said.

Sixteen of the new cases were detected in East Sikkim, while eight others were reported from the South district, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Pempa T Bhutia said.

There are 392 active cases in the state at present, while 186 patients have recovered.

One COVID-19 patient has died.

The worst-hit East Sikkim has reported 386 cases, followed by 139 detected in the South district.

Forty-one cases have been reported from West Sikkim, and one from the North district, Bhutia said.

So far, 22,993 persons have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

