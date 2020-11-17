Gangtok, Nov 16 (PTI) Sikkim reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Monday, an official said.

West Sikkim reported 15 of the new cases and East Sikkim registered 10 cases, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka to Release Salaries of 1.3 Lakh Staff of State-Run Transport Corporations.

There are 293 active cases in the state, while 4,053 patients have recovered and 84 migrated out, he added.

Meanwhile, two patients who had comorbid conditions died during the day, taking the total number of fatalities to 91, he said.

Also Read | Nokia 2.4 Smartphone With 4500 mAh Battery & Dual Rear Camera Likely to Launch in India This Month.

The state has recorded total 4,521 COVID-19 cases.

Sikkim has so far tested 59,836 samples for COVID-19, including 186 in the past 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)