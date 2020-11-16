HMD Global owned Nokia Mobiles is expected to launch a new Nokia 2.4 phone in the country by the end of this month. As per the recent market report, the Finnish phone brand might launch a budget-friendly handset which might bring decent specifications on board. It was originally launched a couple of months ago in the European market, and now the brand is eyeing to introduce it in India. We expect the company to launch the phone towards the end of this month, however, there is no official date announced yet. The main highlights of the phone are dual rear cameras and a massive 4500 mAh battery. Interestingly, the phone was originally launched with two RAM options. Nokia 10 PureView Likely to Come With Snapdragon 875 SoC: Report

Nokia 4.2 Smartphone Launching in India this month (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Talking about the specifications, the Nokia 2.4 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 720x1,600 pixels of resolution. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC mated with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB on onboard storage. The phone is expected to come in two variants - 2GB + 32GB & 3GB + 64GB. Both the versions will come with an expandable memory of up to 512GB via microSD card. It will run on Android 10 OS.

For photography, the phone will get a dual rear camera module consisting of a 13MP primary lens with a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera will be a 5MP selfie shooter housed inside the notch.

Nokia 4.2 Smartphone Launching in India this month (Photo Credits: Nokia)

For connectivity, the phone will get 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with no fast charging support. The phone will get a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

As far as the prices, the Nokia 2.4 phone is priced at EUR 119 which is around Rs 10,500. We expect the phone to be launched in India around this price point. The handset comes in three colours - Charcoal, Dusk and Fjord.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).