Gangtok, Jun 2 (PTI) Sikkim reported 250 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 15,876, as per the Health Department bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 260 as the Himalayan state reported three more fatalities, it said.

At present, Sikkim has 4,103 active cases.

As many as 11,299 patients have recuperated from the infection and 214 people have migrated out of the state.

Of the new infections, South Sikkim reported 107 cases, followed by East Sikkim (100), West Sikkim (41) and North Sikkim (two).

In the past 24 hours, 2,765 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

