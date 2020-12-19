Gangtok, Dec 18 (PTI) Thirty-three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 5,439, an official said on Friday.

The death toll rose to 123 after a 60-year-old woman died due to coronavirus infection, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said, adding that she had co-morbidities.

Of the fresh cases, 21 were reported from South Sikkim and 12 from East Sikkim.

The Himalayan state has 304 active cases, while 4,918 people have recovered from the disease.

Ninety-four coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim tested 301 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 65,431, the official added.

