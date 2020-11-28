Gangtok, Nov 27 (PTI) Sikkim reported 37 fresh COVID- 19 cases and one more fatality, an official said on Friday.

State IEC member Sonam Bhutia said East Sikkim registered 31 cases, while South Sikkim and West Sikkim logged three cases each.

The coronavirus tally in the state has risen to 4,908, and active cases stand at 264, Bhutia said.

A total of 4,455 patients have recovered from the disease, while 86 others have migrated, the official said.

Meanwhile, a 66 year-old male died due to the contagion, raising the death toll to 103, he said.

Sikkim has tested 221 samples in the past 24 hours to take the count to 62,084 so far.

