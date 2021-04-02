Gangtok, Apr 2 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,245 as four more persons tested positive for the infection, an official said on Friday.

All the new COVID-19 cases were reported from East Sikkim district, said state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia.

The Himalayan state now has 46 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,965 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 135, Bhutia said, adding that 99 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has so far tested 83,519 samples for COVID-19, including 259 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

