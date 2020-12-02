Gangtok, Dec 2 (PTI) Sikkim reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, pushing the coronavirus tally to 5,072, an official said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Himalayan state rose to 111 with one more person succumbing to the infection, Information Education and Communication (IEC) Member Sonam Bhutia said.

Of the 40 new cases, 28 were reported from East Sikkim district followed by South Sikkim (7), North Sikkim (3) and West Sikkim district (2), he said.

The state now has 300 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,572 people have recovered from the disease and 89 have migrated to other states.

Sikkim tested 338 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested for COVID-19 so far to 63,147, he added.

