Gangtok, Nov 24 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,777 on Tuesday as 41 new infections were reported in the last 24-hours, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed to 102 with two more fatalities, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Also Read | Schools in Meghalaya Will Reopen from December 1 for Students of Class 6 Onwards, Says State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

Of the 41 new cases, East Sikkim reported 29 cases followed by six in South Sikkim, five in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.

Sikkim at present has 238 active COVID-19 cases, while 86 others have migrated out and 4,351 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Riots Case: Court Takes Cognisance of Fresh Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam.

Two more patients a 98-year-old woman and 72-year- old man - succumbed to COVID-19 infection along with co- morbidities to take the total number of fatalities to 102, Bhutia said.

Sikkim has so far tested 61,366 samples including 231 samples in the last 24-hours, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)