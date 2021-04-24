Gangtok, Apr 23 (PTI) Sikkim reported 67 fresh COVID- 19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,037, an official said on Friday. Of the new cases, 60 were registered in East Sikkim, three each in North Sikkim and West Sikkim and one in South Sikkim district. The Himalayan state now has 693 active cases, while 6,055 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

Altogether, 137 people have so far succumbed to the disease, and 152 coronavirus patients migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 89,645 sample tests, including 434 in the last 24 hours, the official added. PTI

