Gangtok, Feb 22 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 39,039 on Tuesday with nine fresh infections, while the death toll remained at 441 with no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

Three persons had tested positive for the infection on Monday.

East Sikkim logged six new cases, followed by two West Sikkim and one case in South Sikkim.

The state now has 109 active coronavirus cases, while 37,745 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Altogether 744 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has conducted 3,24,262 sample tests for COVID-19 thus far, including 263 in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood at 3.4 per cent, while the recovery ratio was 98.6 per cent.

