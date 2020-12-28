Gangtok, Dec 28 (PTI) Sikkim reported one more death due to COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours taking the toll in the contagion to 126, an official said on Monday.

State IEC member Sonam Bhutia said that a 36-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 infection and co-morbid condition at STNM hospital.

Sikkim has 531 active cases, while 94 others have migrated out and 5094 patients recovered from the disease, he said.

The caseload stands at 5845 as no fresh positive case could be detected from 22 samples tested in the past 24 hours taking the tally of tests to 68,269 so far, Bhutia added. PTI

