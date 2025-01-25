Gangtok, Jan 25 (PTI) Naren Gurung, a well-known Sikkimese folk artist, was on Saturday conferred with the Padam Shri for his contributions to art.

Renowned in Sikkim as the 'Nepali Geet ke Guru Gurung', the 70-year-old has dedicated over six decades to preserving and promoting Sikkimese Nepali folk music and dance traditions.

Also Read | MCC Neet PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared at mcc.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

The leading folk artist has also played a pioneering role in the revival of cultural traditions of indigenous Bhutia and Lepcha tribes through his performances at national and international festivals.

A native of Soreng district, Gurung has been a regular performer on radio and television.

Also Read | Padma Shri Awards 2025 Winners List: Delhi Gynaecologist Neerja Bhatla, Bihar Social Worker Bhim Singh Bhavesh Among 30 Unsung Heroes To Be Awarded 4th Highest Civilian Honour; Full List To Be Released Soon.

Gurung, an accomplished bhajan singer, has composed 30 songs and also mentored young artists.

He has released numerous audio cassettes to keep alive the folk traditions and make it widely popular across Sikkim and adjoining regions.

Gurung has represented Sikkim at prominent national and international events, including the Sanjari Concert, and has performed in countries such as the US, the UK, and Kenya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)