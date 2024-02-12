Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], February 12 (ANI): In addition to the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri, a pair of lions, a seven-year-old male, and a five-year-old female, have become the latest residents as part of an animal exchange program with the Sepahi Jala Geological Park in Tripura.

The regal felines arrived on Monday alongside two spectacled langurs, four blackbucks, and two leopard cats.

The animals are currently undergoing a mandatory month-long quarantine to ensure their health conditions are optimal before making a public debut. Officials overseeing the process have reassured that the creatures are in good health.

The arrival of the big cats adds a new dimension to the wildlife experience for visitors, enhancing the diversity and charm of the park.

This exchange initiative is a reciprocal arrangement as Bengal Safari recently sent two Royal Bengal tigers, leopards, and various birds to the geological park in Tripura.

The animal exchange programme aims to foster conservation efforts, broaden the genetic diversity of wildlife populations, and provide unique and educational experiences for visitors at both parks, officials pointed out. (ANI)

