Ladakh [India], November 2 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, who is in Ladakh for her visit to the UT, on Wednesday said the Sindhu River, flowing through the region, existed in the depth of historical, cultural and spiritual consciousness of all Indians.

"I am happy to be at the Sindhu Ghat. Sindhu River exists in the depth of historical, cultural and spiritual consciousness of all Indians," Murmu said, in her address while attending a civic reception hosted in her honour at the Sindhu Ghat in Leh.

The President further said that the people of India have a special feeling of affection and respect for the people of Ladakh.

"People of India have a special feeling of affection and respect for the people of Ladakh and that they know about the contributions made by the people of Ladakh in protecting the nation," she added.

She added that it was a pleasure to meet the loving people of Ladakh.

"The people of this region are known for bravery and their faith in Buddha. She added that the immortal and living message of Lord Buddha spread in far and wide countries through Ladakh," she said.

Adding further, the President said that there are endless possibilities for the development of spiritual tourism, adventure tourism and eco-tourism in Ladakh.

"This region has immense potential for the development of wellness tourism or health tourism. It is a matter of happiness that the rich traditions of many tribal communities are alive in Ladakh. People know about the affection and respect for nature which are reflected in the arts, dances, songs and lifestyle of tribal communities," she said.

President Murmu also called upon preserving the lifestyle of tribal communities in accordance with the 'Lifestyle for the Environment'.

"People of those communities should also be encouraged to adopt the goodness of modern development. She added that this confluence of tradition and modernity will prove to be the right path to sustainable development for all citizens, including the people of Ladakh," she added.

The President also interacted with members of Self Help Groups and local tribals. (ANI)

