Famous singer Anuradha Paudwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday at the party's headquarters in New Delhi. After joining the party, the singer expressed happiness, saying it was her fortune that she was becoming a part of the BJP.

Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Addressing a joint press conference at the party's headquarters, she said, 'Today I am happy that I am joining the government that has such a deep connection with Sanatana. It is my good fortune that I am joining the BJP today'. When asked about her plan to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Anuradha Paudwal said, 'I don't know yet, whatever suggestion they give me.'

Anuradha Paudwal Reveals If She Will Contest Lok Sabha Elections

The playback singer was conferred the Padma Shri in 2017. She also performed at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. Paudwal joined the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders, including Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni. (ANI)

