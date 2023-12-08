New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The 11th edition of the North East Festival will showcase the region's rich culture, its sumptuous cuisine, and its artistic prowess through a stellar lineup of performers at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from December 22.

The annual celebration of the diverse culture of north east India will see an array of performances by some of the leading names in the field of music, including Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg, singer Papon, Nepali rock band from Sikkim 'Girish and The Chronicles', and actor-singer Shruti Haasan and her alternative rock band.

Over 300 follk artists, a Meitei martial arts showcase, a doodle art masterclass by artist Santanu Hazarika, and a North East Rock Battle will also add to the charm of the cultural extravaganza.

"Delhi holds a special place in our hearts, and the city's warmth has always been overwhelming. The North East Festival has evolved into a symbol of identity for the people of the North East. Additionally, cultural performances, games, the display of our authentic food, and more will enhance the festive atmosphere. With this edition, we anticipate an even greater footfall, marking another milestone in our journey," Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser of North East Festival, said.

He added that the primary focus of the event will be to forge marketing connections for products from the northeastern states.

The three-day event will host a tourism B2B meet and a similar meeting for the textile and food processing sector.

The exhibition arena will host over 100 MSME entrepreneurs presenting 'Made in North East' products, creating a marketplace for visitors to explore and purchase authentic items.

With 150 stalls, the exhibition aims to promote agri-horti products, handloom, handicrafts, and processed food.

Apart from a Christmas special bazaar, showcasing northeastern crafts, the festival will also feature local fabrics and designs from the region.

The inaugural ceremony is expected to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet ministers G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur and Sarbananda Sonowal.

The festival will come to an end on December 24.

