Kolkata, December 8: Launching a scathing attack on BJP over the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the development once again proves the "political bankruptcy” of BJP. “I am shocked hearing what happened at the Lok Sabha today. Mahua was not even given a chance to place her point of argument. The Lok Sabha members from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc sought some time to go through the 495-page report of the Ethics Committee of the Parliament. The discussion was completed within just half an hour,” the chief minister said while speaking to the media persons at Kurseong in north Bengal on Friday afternoon. Mahua Moitra Expelled by Lok Sabha in ‘Cash for Query’ Case: Ethics Committee Has No Power To Expel, This Is Beginning of BJP’s End, Says TMC MP (Watch Video).

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Speaks on Mahua Moitra's Expulsion

#WATCH | TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha " Today, I am sad to see the attitude of the BJP party...How they betray democracy...They didn't allow Mahua to explain her stand. Full injustice has been done. " pic.twitter.com/ljCkLHwlHk — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

The chief minister claimed that the development proves the political bankruptcy of BJP. “Unable to counter Trinamool Congress politically, they are now resorting to such vendetta politics, where Mahua became a victim. Our party is beside her on this issue,” the chief minister said.

Thanking the I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies for extending support towards Moitra, the chief minister said that their support proves how united the allies are against BJP. “Our party will jointly move with the other allies of I.N.D.I.A. bloc in support of Mahua. Our movement against BJP and the current Union government will go on,” she added. Mahua Moitra Cash for Query Case: Lok Sabha Expels TMC MP for ‘Unethical Conduct’ in Cash for Parliament Questions Charge (Watch Video).

Banerjee said that the expulsion of Moitra was done in a hurried manner so that she cannot participate in just one session of the Parliament that is pending before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “I had a hope that the Prime Minister will consider this matter and allow her to participate in the remaining session,” the chief minister said.

