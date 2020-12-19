New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Singhu border, along with Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders have been closed for traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday due to the ongoing farmers' protest.

The police alerted commuters to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders.

"Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH 44," the Police tweeted.(ANI)

